Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Teller by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 13:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Teller A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN TELLER COUNTY At 117 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Florissant, or 23 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Divide. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
