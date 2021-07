Speed, or rather the sensation of it, is relative. The way our brain makes sense of zooming through time and space isn’t really all that complicated; auditory, visual and tactile cues come together and, working in concert, they deliver enough information to our brain for it to make sense of what our body is physically experiencing. Simultaneously, we also take note of what we are seeing—at the helm of a vehicle, that’s an indicated rate of speed on a gauge as the world rushes by us. While that’s a dramatic over-simplification, it’s enough to explain why 80mph riding in a 1970s Porsche 914 feels fast but 180mph barely registers as out of the ordinary when taking off in a commercial jet.