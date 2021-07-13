Cancel
Chemung County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Tompkins by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chemung; Schuyler; Tompkins A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EASTERN SCHUYLER...NORTHEASTERN CHEMUNG AND SOUTHWESTERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES At 317 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Horseheads North, or 7 miles south of Odessa, moving north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ithaca, Horseheads, Newfield, Cayuga Heights, Enfield, Erin, Catharine, Montour Falls, Odessa and Cayuta. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov

