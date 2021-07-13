Ukraine's interior minister since 2014 submits resignation
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's interior minister announced Tuesday that he had submitted his resignation but didn't give any reasons for his decision. “I express gratitude to the team of the Interior Ministry for the years of joint work. Thanks to every officer, private, and employee," read a concise statement from Arsen Avakov posted on the ministry's website and accompanied by a scanned copy of Avakov's resignation letter.qctimes.com
