Ukraine's interior minister since 2014 submits resignation

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Counselor of the Department Derek Chollet met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, and Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 20-21. The Counselor and the senior Ukrainian officials discussed our shared concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and U.S. commitments to ensure Russia cannot use energy as a coercive tool against Ukraine or any other country in Europe. Counselor Chollet reiterated our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. The Counselor addressed Ukraine’s efforts to advance economic and rule of law reforms, with an emphasis on strengthening corporate governance and bolstering anti-corruption institutions.