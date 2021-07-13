Sparklight internet down for many customers across U.S.
Sparklight, formerly Cable One, is currently experiencing a major internet outage in eastern Idaho and many areas in the country. Customers started reporting outages across various social media channels at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Reports continued throughout the day, according to the website Is The Service Down, which collects status reports of internet service providers from a series of sources including Twitter.www.idahostatejournal.com
