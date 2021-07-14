Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Love Island 2021: Who is Lucinda Strafford?

By Isobel Lewis and Roisin O'Connor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gtfz_0avl9rOm00

Love Island 2021 is well underway, with plenty of twists and turns to keep the islanders on their toes.

Lucinda Strafford is 21 and comes from Brighton. Another fashion girl, Lucinda owns an online fashion boutique and also says she fancies Brad and Liam.

Her efforts to woo Brad worked quickly, with a dramatic re-coupling on 12 July finding them pairing off together.

Ahead of joining the villa, Lucinda addressed the other girls on the show: “Liberty’s a similar age to me, so I think I’ll probably get along with her, she seems funny. I like Kaz, she seems really bubbly. I can tell Faye can stand up for herself, but I also quite like that about her. So I don’t feel like we’ll rub against each other.

“There’s none that I think that I won’t get along with just yet. But I’ll need to be with them 24/7 to know if I will get along with them or not.”

However, Lucinda now faces getting dumped from the villa after she and Brad were voted the least compatible couple by the public.

They now have to decide which of them is going home, and who gets to stay.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 .

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

187K+
Followers
91K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Islanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: Who is new girl Millie Court?

Love Island 2021 is well underway, with two new blonde bombshells landing at the villa. As cracks between many of the couples continued to show during Monday (5 July) night’s episode, the preview for the next instalment showed two new girls appearing on Love Island and seemingly turning the heads of Toby Aromolaran and Jake Cornish.First up, we have Millie Court, a fashion buyer’s administrator from Essex.Millie says that she’s been single for a year and is looking to find “the one”, explaining: “I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself. I’ve never done anything like this...
TV SeriesGrazia

One Islander Is Being Dumped From The Love Island Villa TONIGHT

So, on Monday, Love Island kicked off. Like we always forget, the first couple of episodes usually aren't the most exciting. And a few have been complaining that this series has lacked some much needed drama. But all that is set to change - as the producers are ramping up the stakes. And in one brutal, shocking twist, one girl is set to leave the villa tonight.
TV & VideosThe Independent

Faye Winter: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

Put on your swimsuit and grab the tanning oil... because Love Island season is officially underway. After a year away from TV screens, the ITV2 show welcomed a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca. Among the competitors to have survived the first few dumpings is Faye...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Love Island's dumped Islander admits they may have wasted time in villa

Love Island's AJ Bunker has admitted she wasted time pursuing Hugo Hammond during her short stint in the villa. In Wednesday night's episode (July 21), the 28-year-old hair extension technician was booted off of the show by her fellow contestants alongside Danny Bibby. Hugo was the one to announce that AJ was being dumped just moments after he called off their romance, while Millie Court was tasked with sending Danny home.
Celebritiesrealitytitbit.com

Love Island: Liam and Millie's ages compared - who is the oldest?

Millie Court strutted in as a new bombshell, revealed her interest in Liam Reardon, and was picked by him to couple up with. Their romance started with a three-course meal, when Millie chose Liam as one of her courses. It wasn’t long before they started flirting and hit it off.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Who has left Love Island so far in 2021? All the kicked out contestants

Love Island’s first contestants have been evicted from the villa. Wednesday (14 July) night’s episode saw Brad McClelland leave the villa after he and Lucinda Strafford were voted the least compatible couple by the public.The pair could either exit together or have one of them stay, with Brad allowing Lucinda to remain on the show as he had been in since day one.On his exit, the labourer said that he “really didn’t know” whether he’d wait for Lucinda on the outside.“My gut instinct would be to wait it out, see where it’s at and continue on, just to see...
TV Showsfemalefirst.co.uk

Love Island bosses tease Casa Amor return

ITV has confirmed Casa Amor is set to return to 'Love Island'. 'Love Island' bosses have teased the return of Casa Amor on social media. The current series is potentially poised to take some dramatic twists with the return of Casa Amor, which will see the boys and girls being separated and new bombshells being introduced to help shake things up.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Danny on Love Island 2021: Who is new boy joining ITV2 show?

As Love Island 2021 nears the midway mark, another contestant has joined the series.It was revealed in a teaser for Thursday night’s episode (15 July) that a new boy named Danny would be entering the villa.Sure enough, the end of the episode saw Danny make his arrival, which won’t be a quiet one – in the ITV2 show’s latest twist, he will take not one, but two girls on a date.The episode saw Kaz Kamwa get a text reading: “Tonight, Danny will enter the villa. He has chosen two girls to go on dates with. Kaz you’re up first, please...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Love Island 2021: Who is at risk of being dumped next?

Ahead of Tuesday night’s episode of Love Island, viewers were told to expect drama.It’s been known since the end of last night’s episode (19 July) that contestants were being subjected to a public vote, with the two least voted-for names facing the risk of being dumped the following night. After the Islanders dressed up in 1970s outfits for a shindig during tonight’s episode (20 July), they were suddenly summoned to the fire pit via text.Faye reads aloud the message she receives: “Islanders. Can you all gather around the fire pit?”Hugo is then sent the follow-up text, informing them that...
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Love Island viewers react to Lucinda and Aaron flirting after Brad's exit

Another day, another head being turned in the Love Island villa. Just 24 hours after Lucinda Strafford’s partner Brad McClelland left the show in a shock dumping, Lucinda and Aaron Francis surprised fans by majorly flirting with each other in tonight’s episode. Um, did we miss something?. The 26-year-old's shock...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: Who left last and when is the next recoupling?

Love Island faced its latest shock dumping on Sunday (16 July), when Sharon Gaffka was sent home in an unexpected twist.Newcomer AJ Bunker was given her pick of the show’s boys, and chose Sharon’s current beau Hugo Hammond. That left Sharon in danger, with the episode concluding with the civil servant packing her bags.During the episode, AJ said that she chose Hugo as he is “gorgeous” but that he also has “all the right morals” she’s looking for.As the rest of the cast made their re-coupling choices, Danny chose Lucinda, Aaron chose Kaz, Jake coupled up with Liberty, Liam...
TV Seriesrealitytitbit.com

Who is the Love Island USA narrator? Get to know Matthew Hoffman!

Love Island USA returned for its 2021 series on July 7th, with a a familiar and bellowing American voice who took over the duties of regular narrator Iain Stirling, who voices the original Love Island series in the UK. The success of Love Island USA on CBS will undoubtedly go...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Love Island has finally returned to our screens, having been on hiatus throughout 2020 due to the pandemic.With a brand new line-up of contestants, Love Island promises more of the romance, lust, heartbreak and drama that has characterised previous seasons.The show’s sixth series began on ITV2 on 28 June, with new episodes airing every day except for Saturdays.Love Island is expected to run for a total of eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.Among the contestants to feature on this year’s instalment are a semi-professional footballer, a fashion blogger and a lettings manager.What time is Love Island...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: Which contestant left in shock recoupling?

Another contestant has been dumped from Love Island after a shock recoupling took place.Thursday (22 July) night’s explosive episode saw Kaz sharing her first kiss with new boy Tyler, while a flirtation between Abigail and Toby threatened his relationship with Chloe.After multiple arguments, Toby told Abigail that he was stepping back from his relationship with Chloe in order to get to know the tattoo artist more.It was then announced that another recoupling was to take place, with the boys picking and the remaining girl being dumped from the villa.The event began with the more settled couples, with Aaron picking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy