Interior Design

Modern farmhouse

By midcenturyjo
desiretoinspire.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Silicon Valley house by Landed Interiors is inspired by modern homes with Shaker simplicity and classically casual interiors. With its cheerful colour palette and much-loved art collection, the home is the perfect mix of Cali cool and down-home farmhouse modern. Photography by Brad Knipstein.

Farmhouse#Photography#Art#Cali#Landed Interiors#Shaker
