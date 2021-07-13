Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Beatles Lyrics & Quotes Headed to Space on NASA’s Trojan Asteroids Mission

By ebanas
wcsx.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beatles are headed into space! Well, sort of. Per CNET, NASA will launch its first mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids in October 2021 via the Lucy spacecraft. The spacecraft was named, in part, after the classic Beatles song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.”. In addition to the naming...

wcsx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duane Allman
Person
Wilson Pickett
Person
Joe Cocker
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Otis Redding
Person
Yoko Ono
Person
Nina Simone
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Asteroids#Asteroid#The Beatles#Cnet#Solar System#Siouxie The Banshees#Banshees#Rattle Hum#Sgt#Aerosmith#Bbc Three#Apple#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Industry
News Break
BBC
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Youtube
Related
MusicCBS News

Inside a legendary Prince guitar solo

In 2004, at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Prince delivered one of his most famous guitar solos of all time. Performing "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" alongside Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, and others, Prince stole the show with an inspired tribute George Harrison. Both Prince and...
MusicPopculture

Paul McCartney Digitally De-Aged for New Music Video Featuring Beck

Paul McCartney has the license to do almost whatever he wants artistically at this point, and if that includes de-aging himself for his latest music video, no one is going to stand in his way. McCartney, 79, looked like his much younger self in a whimsical new music video for Beck's remix of "Find My Way." The original track appeared on last year's McCartney III, while the new take on the song appears on McCartney III Imagined.
Musicwmmr.com

Eagles, Queen, Beatles in Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Paid Musicians List

Eagles, Queen and The Beatles were among the top ten artists featured on Billboard‘s “U.S. Money Makers” list of the top paid musicians of 2020. The three classic rock mainstays placed 4th, 7th and 8th, respectively, with the Eagles earning $16.3 million, followed by Queen with $13.2 million and The Beatles with $12.9 million.
Musicwestcentralsbest.com

Beck Becomes Paul McCartney In New Video For "Find My Way"

Hailed upon its release last year as "vital and comfortable taking new chances” (ROLLING STONE) and “cheery, resilient, forever looking forward” (THE NEW YORKER), Paul McCartney’s McCartney III is now literally moving into the future in the form of McCartney III Imagined, is out now digitally via Capitol Records. Personally...
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Paul McCartney’s ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’ Premieres Tonight On Hulu

Premiering tonight (July 16th) on Hulu is the Paul McCartney / Rick Rubin docuseries, titled, McCartney 3, 2, 1. The six-part, limited series finds the former-Beatle and famed record producer discussing all aspects of his 60-year-career. McCartney and Rubin serve as two of the project's executive producers, with the series being directed by Zachary Heinzerling.
Musicwcsx.com

Live Aid: 10 Must-Watch Performances

Live Aid, the day the music changed the world, took place 36 years ago today (July 13.) The legendary benefit show emanated from Wembley Stadium in London and JFK Stadium in Philadelphia. It helped raise more than $125 million for African famine relief efforts and was broadcast live in 110 countries and was watched by over a billion people worldwide.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Top Selling Albums July 1970: Look Back

In July 1970, we heard “Good night, Chet” for the final time as the longtime co-anchor of NBC News’ The Huntley-Brinkley Report, Chet Huntley, retired. The syndicated radio program American Top 40 with host Casey Kasem debuted… on just five stations. The series’ co-creator continued as host until Aug. 6, 1988. (He would later return with the retitled series AT40.)
MusicPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

30 Famous Musicians Who Were Murdered

“He Died Before He Got Old.” That was the headline in the Village Voice announcing the drug-related demise, at the age of 32, of Keith Moon, the original drummer with The Who. The headline, of course, was a reference to the line sung by Roger Daltrey in the group’s 1965 rock classic “My Generation” — […]
Celebritieswesb.com

CHRIS JERICHO Details Hilarious Encounter With PAUL MCCARTNEY

In a recent chat with ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante, FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho detailed his hilarious 2015 encounter with THE BEATLES legend Paul McCartney. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “When Ringo [Starr] got inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I know [a lady who], she’s not working for him now, but she was high up working for Jann Wenner, and her family were big wrestling fans and big Chris Jericho fans. So I happened to meet her at the Garden. And she said, ‘Listen, if I can ever do anything to repay you…’ ‘Cause I’m always nice to everybody — fans, especially kids. And she was, like, ‘Listen, thank you for meeting my kid. I work for the Hall Of Fame. If you ever need anything…’ And it just so happens that was the year that KISS was going in. So I went with my cousin Chad, and we went and saw KISS get in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. And we had so much fun, we said, ‘Let’s go every year.’ We’ll make it like an annual thing for me and him to go and hang out. So we went two or three years and then the one year Ringo got in.”
Musicheraldcourier.com

On the Record: Who is the guest singer on Pink Floyd's 'Have a Cigar'?

Q: For years, I thought Pink Floyd’s “Have a Cigar” was sung by David Gilmour. But I recently read it was actually sung by someone named Roy Harper. Is this true? If so, who is Roy Harper?. A: It is true. “Have A Cigar” was indeed sung by singer/songwriter/guitarist Roy...
Musicwcsx.com

Bruce Springsteen: ‘We’ll Be Touring Next Year If Everything Goes Well’

Bruce Springsteen is hopeful about hitting the road with the E Street Band in 2022. The Boss said in an interview with BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball (as transcribed by NME), “We’ll be touring next year if everything goes well. The E Street Band will be back on the road – you know, depending, of course, on the virus and what’s opening up.”
Musicwcsx.com

Metallica, Green Day Booked for Global Citizen Live 2021

Metallica and Green Day are among a stacked list of over 30 artists set to perform at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert. Per Global Citizen’s website, the 24-hour broadcast will take place on Saturday, September 25 and will be simulcast across a number of broadcast channels and internet platforms including ABC, BBC, FX, ABC News Live, YouTube, Twitter and Hulu.
MusicSpin

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Mike Peters of The Alarm

Best known for Big hair in the ‘80s—and more recently for saving lives one concert at a time through our Love Hope Strength Foundation. Current city Dyserth, North Wales. Really want to be in I would love to be back in Los Angeles on the beach and running up and down the boardwalk between Santa Monica and Venice Beach. Having the chance to play a show while I was there would be a bonus!

Comments / 0

Community Policy