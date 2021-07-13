Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Verizon and Mastercard Team Up to Apply 5G to the Payments Industry

WebProNews
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerizon and Mastercard are partnering to bring the benefits of 5G to the payments industry. 5G stands poised to revolutionize numerous industries, not the least of which is the financial sector. Like most carriers, Verizon has been moving ahead at full-speed in its efforts to deploy its 5G network. The...

www.webpronews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Payments#Contactless Payments#5g#Mastercard Team#Vr Ar#Cro#Verizon Business#Coupling Verizon#Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Verizon
Related
Businesscryptocoingossip.com

Amazon Hunts for Digital Currency and Blockchain Lead

Following a year of major revenue growth, Amazon is hunting for a digital currency and blockchain lead. The online retailer and information technology giant is looking for a product leader with at least 10 years of experience in product or program management, product marketing, business development or technology to join the company’s payments acceptance and experience team.
Businessfinextra.com

Capco drives delivery of AccessFintech’s data and workflow tech

Capco, the global technology and management consultancy, and AccessFintech, the leading fintech company evolving the financial industry operating model through collaborative workflow, today announced a partnership that brings together AccessFintech’s data management and workflow solution with Capco’s proven delivery and engineering expertise in the financial services space. As they address...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Contactless Payments Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Ingenico Group, Verifone Systems

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Contactless Payments Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Marketsaithority.com

Juniper Research: Over Half of Global Population to Use Digital Banking in 2026; Driven by Banking Digital Transformation

A new Juniper Research study has found that 53% of the world’s population will access digital banking services in 2026; reaching over 4.2 billion digital banking users, from 2.5 billion in 2021. The research identified increased digital transformation efforts as enabling banks to function effectively during the pandemic; justifying the benefits of digital banking and fostering further user growth.
Softwareaithority.com

Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management In The Cloud At Scale

OpenText announces a new customer data platform, a new AI-driven solution to uncover and remediate high-risk content and expanded cloud API services. OpenText™ (OTEX), announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.
Businessfinextra.com

VTB & Rostelecom’s Big Data platform completes MPC testing

Specialists from VTB and Rostelecom’s ‘Big Data Platform’ joint venture have tested a new, confidential computing technology called Multi-Partial Computations (MPC). The technology allows companies to work together with data arrays to improve the quality of services, increase business efficiency, and solve other tasks. The characteristic of MPC technology is the absence of the exchange of source data between companies, which allows service users to implement the Data Fusion approach. This consists of combining data and merging or transferring algorithms from one area of machine learning (ML) to another, as well as the integration of machine learning processes.
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Ripple-backed Tranglo Working on Something to Stir Up Fintech and Payment Industry

Founded back in 2008, Tranglo has grown to an international payment processing company with 1,300 payout partners. Tranglo, Asia’s leading cross-border payment hub, has announced it has a new exciting feature in the pipeline that will transform the payment and the fintech industry. Through a Twitter post, Tranglo noted that the upcoming release will feature XRP. Furthermore, Ripple acquired a 40 percent stake in the company earlier this year.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

The Future Of Sustainable Omnichannel Commerce

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Nandan Sheth, head of Carat and digital commerce at Fiserv, reveals the three key components that will be essential to the future of sustainable omnichannel commerce.
Businesstelecoms.com

Nokia teams up with consulting firm CGI to create ‘5G lab’ in London

Tech consulting giant CGI will use Nokia kit in a new 5G lab that is intended to showcase how great it is. CGI already has an ‘innovation centre’ in the central London skyscraper known as the walkie-talkie building, so it looks like Nokia is helping it create a 5G zone within that. To some extent this seems more like a showroom than a lab, with Nokia being given the platform to demonstrate its Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) private solution, while CGI gets to showcase its system integration offering.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Three, Ericsson and Glanbia team up on indoor 5G for manufacturing

The 5G system will be installed Glanbia’s biggest Irish plant with the aim of increasing manufacturing efficiency. Three Ireland, Glanbia and Ericsson have announced a partnership to build an indoor 5G network at Glanbia’s largest Irish facility. The project will involve the nutrition group’s cheese plant in Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny....
Personal Financefinextra.com

Barclaycard to make B2B payments smarter with Mastercard Track services

Barclaycard Payments has agreed to join Mastercard's multi-rail, account-to-account Track Business Payment Services operation, providing a new range of functionality for business customers. The open loop network from Mastercard gives buyers and suppliers multiple options for paying and receiving cash to their accounts. Individual companies connect to Mastercard Track Business...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Verizon results beat estimates as 5G push attracts more customers

July 21 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) on Wednesday beat estimates for quarterly results, as higher demand for 5G-related services and devices helped the wireless carrier add more subscribers at a brisk pace. The company has been investing heavily in its 5G wireless network, the much-touted technology that is...
RetailFierceWireless

Verizon ends big 5G upgrade promo

Verizon’s offer for the “biggest 5G upgrade ever” ends today, answering the question on a lot of minds: Was that a “promotion” in the sense of the usual definition or a sign of the way business is being done in wireless for the foreseeable future?. Verizon in June announced it...
Retailmobileworldlive.com

Verizon credits 5G devices for Q2 earnings bump

Verizon hailed its 5G progress during the second quarter, noting 20 per cent of its phone subscribers had compatible devices, the bulk of which were C-Band capable. On the company’s earnings call, CEO Hans Vestberg (pictured) noted more Verizon customers are using digital channels to purchase phones, though there was also an increase in footfall in retail outlets.
Stocksinvesting.com

Verizon Gains On Revising Guidance As More Users Flock To 5G

Investing.com – Verizon (NYSE: VZ ) stock rose 2% in Wednesday’s premarket trading as the telecom operator revised its guidance for both earnings and revenue. A subscriber base willing to pay more for high-speed 5G services and devices was behind the company giving a more promising outlook. The company now...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Payment Services Provider Market May Set New Growth Story | Adyen, Mastercard, Amazon Payments, Nexi Payments

The Latest Released Payment Services Provider market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Payment Services Provider market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Payment Services Provider market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Worldline, FIS (Worldpay), PayPal, Stripe, Apple Pay, Mastercard, Amazon Payments, Nexi Payments SpA, Arvato, Poste Italiane, Paysafe Group, Adyen, SIBS, Shopify, Lyra Network, Vodafone Wallet, Axepta SpA, TWINT, Paylib, MobilePay, Tesco Pay+ & Paym.
Credits & Loansaithority.com

Mastercard Creates Simplified Payments Card Offering For Cryptocurrency Companies

Reduces friction in experience and provides greater choice for consumers by helping crypto companies offer card programs. Suite of partners include Circle, Paxos, Evolve Bank & Trust, Metropolitan Commercial Bank, Uphold, BitPay, Apto Payments, i2c Inc. and Galileo Financial Technologies. Mastercard announced it will enhance its card program for cryptocurrency...

Comments / 0

Community Policy