ECM PADRES REPORT: MLB DRAFT 2021 EDITION - DAY THREE

Photo: Matt Rudick was drafted in the 13th round, 382nd overall to the Giants. Courtesy goaztecs.com. July 13, 2021 (Denver) - Yesterday, the Padres spent their day recruiting mostly second basemen and pitchers, with one catcher and a few outfielders in the mix. Click the cut to see who they picked in the final day of the 2021 Draft and, as always, be on the lookout for any East County high school or San Diego State/East County college kids going pro. Remember that this year’s draft is shorter; instead of the usual 40 rounds, we’re only doing 20.