archTIS Unveils New Global Channel Partner Program

MySanAntonio
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. archTIS, a global technology provider of innovative solutions for secure collaboration of sensitive information, today announced the launch a new global Channel Partner Program to provide resellers, system integrators and MSSPs with an opportunity to add NC Protect to their solution portfolio to provide advanced information security to customers using Microsoft 365 and Nutanix Files collaboration applications. archTIS will focus on recruiting partners in the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe Middle East Africa (EMEA) geographies.

