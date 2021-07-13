Gunpowder Milkshake Review: Girl Power Comes to Gangsters with Mixed Results
Considering the pervasive aesthetic influence of John Wick on modern action cinema, it was only a matter of time before variations and riffs on the gun-fu formula would follow. Every genre passes through a natural cycle from experimental to classic to revisionist stages before finally ending in the dead zone of parody, an evolution as a byproduct of capitalist hunger and artistic reinvention.thefilmstage.com
