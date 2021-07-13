Germany’s Hugo Boss expects 2021 revenue growth of 30-35%

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.59 ($47.76).