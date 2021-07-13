Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Nikole Hannah-Jones stands on the shoulders of Black intellectuals who struggled for decades

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first week the Black aspiring journalist Charlayne Hunter-Gault integrated the all-white University of Georgia in 1961, there was a riot on campus. The white girls living in the dorm above her took turns stomping on the floor to torment the new arrival. Hunter-Gault played Black music to drown out the noise and the hatred. “I was listening to Nina Simone’s albums and just very at peace,” she recalls in the buzzy new documentary Summer of Soul, as the singer coos “a new world awaits you”.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Nina Simone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Howard University#Racial Injustice#University Of Georgia#Unc#The New York Times#Black University#Naacp Co Founder#Fisk Howard#Harvard#Hbcus#The Black Press#The Los Angeles Times#Associated Press#Usc#American Journalism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Society
News Break
NAACP
Related
AmericasNew York Post

Nikole Hannah-Jones said Cuba ‘most equal’ Western country in podcast

New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who led the publication’s controversial “1619 Project,” claimed Cuba is the “most equal” country in the Western Hemisphere in a newly resurfaced podcast, sparking fresh criticism from conservatives online. Hannah-Jones made the eyebrow-raising comments about the Communist regime in a 2019 chat with Ezra...
NFLPosted by
Black Enterprise

‘Say Their Names’: A Gripping Book That Examines Issues Facing Black America and Black Athletes

Black athletes who qualify to participate in the Olympics are often challenged with dealing with issues beyond their athletic talent. For instance, tennis star Naomi Osaka faced considerable backlash for taking a mental health break. In the 1960s, Muhammad Ali threw his Olympic gold medal into the Ohio River in disgust after being refused service at a restaurant. And history put a stain on the heroic acts of Tommie Smith and John Carlos who raised their fists as a human rights symbol during the Olympic games in 1968 but were ostracized for their efforts. Colin Kaepernick and so many Black athletes have become infamous simply for fighting for justice.
CollegesMSNBC

Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates Joins Howard University this Fall

Howard University welcomes new faculty members, Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates to their institution. After the delayed tenure offer from UNC-Chapel Hill, Nikole Hannah-Jones opted to join the staff at the famous HBCU. Ta-Nehisi Coates is joining Howard University as the new Sterling Brown Chair in the Department of English.
Chapel Hill, NCcarolinajournal.com

The Nikole Hannah-Jones debacle was all manufactured outrage

The narrative of the Nikole Hannah-Jones saga that has engulfed the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been pretty straightforward: Evil Republicans on the Board of Trustees unexpectedly deny the fundamental academic right of tenure to a black female journalist because of politics and racism. The reality is...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Nikole Hannah-Jones claims opposition to 1619 project not about 'accurate rendering of history'

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones late Sunday claimed that opposition to the 1619 Project is not about the "accurate rendering of history." The New York Times' 1619 Project is a long-form collaboration that seeks to "reframe the country's history" by bringing slavery and racism to the forefront of the national narrative. It was led by Hannah-Jones, who won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary last year for the project.
Chapel Hill, NCtheurbannews.com

Hannah-Jones Declines UNC-Chapel Hill Offer of Tenure

Why did Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones reject UNC-Chapel Hill’s belated offer of tenure?. “Look what it took to get tenure,” Hannah-Jones told CBS This Morning on July 6. She noted that every other professional journalist before her since 1980 at UNC-Chapel Hill who had been offered the prestigious position of Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism had also been given tenure—essential lifetime job security in academia.
Chapel Hill, NCgreensboro.com

Felecia Commodore and Demetri L. Morgan: Trustees’ handling of Nikole Hannah-Jones’ tenure application shows how university boards often fail the accountability test

Editor’s note: Though the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees voted to grant tenure to New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, last week she declined the offer of a professorship at the school. This column examines the broader issue of the changing roles of university governing boards. University boards of trustees...
SocietyWRAL

BRENT STAPLES: How the white press wrote off Black America

EDITOR'S NOTE: Brent Staples is a member of The New York Times editorial board and has worked as an editor of the Book Review and an assistant editor for metropolitan news. In 2019 Staples won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing, The Times’s first winner for editorial writing in 23 years. He holds a Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Chicago.
CollegesRoanoke Times

With Harris and Hannah-Jones, Howard University is on a roll

WASHINGTON — With the surprise twin hiring of two of the country’s most prominent writers on race, Howard University is positioning itself as one of the primary centers of Black academic thought just as America struggles through a painful crossroads over historic racial injustice. But then, Howard University has never...
EducationPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Aleta Payne: Hannah-Jones is right

I know a fair number of people who have gone where they weren’t wanted and fought every day to remain. They’ve done it so children will know that people who look like them can be teachers and attorneys, nurses and doctors, police officers and politicians. They’ve done it so that...
Arkansas StateRocky Mount Telegram

Editorial: UNC loses Hannah-Jones and more

The loss of Nikole Hannah-Jones by the UNC-Chapel Hill Hussman School of Journalism and Media is one more black eye for an overly politicized UNC System that has been punching itself in the eye for quite a while now. It’s also a loss for the UNC journalism students who could have benefited from Hannah-Jones’ intellect, talent and broad experience.
CollegesCharlotteObserver.com

Hussman’s letter to UNC chancellor on Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure debate

Below is the full text of the letter sent to UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz by Walter Hussman Jr., in response to concerns from faculty and staff at the journalism school that Hussman may have tried to influence the hiring of journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. The bullet points and italicized text...
Societytheappalachianonline.com

Letter to the Editor: Nikole Hannah-Jones’ Denial: Is It Really Objective?

In May of 2021, Nikole Hannah-Jones was hired as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at UNC-Chapel Hill, a position which up until her appointment has included tenure. But what was it that disqualified Hannah-Jones from receiving the honor of tenure? Was it the fact that she had a doctoral degree where previous tenured Knight Chairs did not? Was it that she’s already a popular and accomplished professor at UNC (which also happens to be her alma mater)? Or her 2020 Pulitzer prize-winning writing on the 1619 Project? Or was it that fact that award-winning investigative journalism about race written by a Black woman made powerful UNC figures uncomfortable?
CollegesCourier News

The lessons Nikole Hannah-Jones left for UNC

Nikole Hannah-Jones won’t be teaching journalism students at the University of North Carolina, but in turning down the job she has taught university leaders painful and crucial lessons. First among them is that attempts by conservative officeholders, appointees and donors to steer the university rightward are having a disastrous effect...

Comments / 5

Community Policy