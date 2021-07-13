Nikole Hannah-Jones stands on the shoulders of Black intellectuals who struggled for decades

In May of 2021, Nikole Hannah-Jones was hired as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at UNC-Chapel Hill, a position which up until her appointment has included tenure. But what was it that disqualified Hannah-Jones from receiving the honor of tenure? Was it the fact that she had a doctoral degree where previous tenured Knight Chairs did not? Was it that she’s already a popular and accomplished professor at UNC (which also happens to be her alma mater)? Or her 2020 Pulitzer prize-winning writing on the 1619 Project? Or was it that fact that award-winning investigative journalism about race written by a Black woman made powerful UNC figures uncomfortable?