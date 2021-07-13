Is It Scratchy? 5 Things to Know About Bamboo Toilet Paper

Planting a garden is a great way get some fresh air and grow your own food—and absolutely nothing (and we mean nothing) tastes better than a tomato fresh off the vine. But by planting tomatoes with other companion plants, you may be able to improve your harvest. The idea of companion planting is part folklore, part science, but it’s based on the theory that certain plants may help each other absorb nutrients better, keep bugs away or attract beneficial pollinators and parasitoids, a type of insect which attack vegetable pests and provide natural pest control. ( Research has shown that by attracting beneficial insects such as green lacewings and ladybird beetles, you may be able to control aphids in your garden.)