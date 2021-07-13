Performance Lab Unveils a Breakthrough Immunity Support Supplement, Featuring Two Kyowa Hakko Branded Ingredients.

The immune system is your body’s natural first line of defense against dangerous germs and illnesses. A healthy immune system is a prerequisite for optimum health. Some people are born with robust immune systems. Others have healthy lifestyles and eat nutritious foods, which boost their natural immunity. Its body’s natural protection against illness, disease, and infection is your immune system. Diet and exercise can help your immune system function more effectively. Some people may take vitamins to help increase their immunity. Immunity boosters are pills that claim to support your immune system and reduce your chances of getting sick. Many people nowadays take supplements daily to keep their natural immunity. Vitamin C supplements, zinc, herbal and plant extracts, and other chemicals have all been shown to improve immune function in studies. There are hundreds of products on the market that claim to boost immunity. Unfortunately, many of them are ineffective.