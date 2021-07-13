Cancel
Performance Lab Unveils a Breakthrough Immunity Support Supplement, Featuring Two Kyowa Hakko Branded Ingredients.

MySanAntonio
 12 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Performance Lab Ultramodern Nutrition® has debuted a groundbreaking first-to-market immune support supplement available in the US, UK, EU, AUS and Canada. PL-Immune™ features international health-ingredient manufacturer Kyowa Hakko’s Setria® Glutathione and IMMUSE™, dedicated to supporting immune health. Performance Lab® unites vision with technology to produce pure, potent and effective finished supplements.

www.mysanantonio.com

