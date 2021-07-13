GHFC Applications Open Through Aug. 6

RDowl@GarlandTX.gov

The City will accept applications through Friday, Aug. 6, for a Garland Housing Finance Corp. (GHFC) board member position. The current term ends Aug. 31.

GHFC is a public nonprofit corporation. The programs offered by GHFC are designed to increase affordable housing opportunities while strengthening Garland.

A resume and letter of interest may be submitted to René Dowl, City Secretary, at

or to City Hall, 200 N. Fifth St., Garland 75040. Applicants will be interviewed by the City Council at the 6 p.m. Aug. 16 Work Session.

Additional information about GHFC can be found at GarlandHFC.org.