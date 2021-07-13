Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Grant from Michael Saunders & Company Foundation to support area Youth Shelter

Tampa Bay News Wire
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, FL – The Michael Saunders & Company Foundation recently awarded a grant of $1,500 in support of operations for the Safe Children Coalition’s Youth Shelter. The shelter provides a safe place for youths ages 10-17 who are homeless, have run away, are ungovernable, truant, at risk of becoming homeless and/or have been abused or abandoned and are awaiting placement within the foster care system. The Youth Shelter – which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week – directly supports the MSC Foundation’s mission by providing at-risk and homeless youth with shelter, sustenance, educational opportunities and a path to self-sufficiency.

www.tampabaynewswire.com

