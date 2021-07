The St. Louis Cardinals, looking for pitching, have acquired right-hander T.J. Zeuch from the Toronto Blue Jays, per source. The St. Louis Cardinals have been scouring the market for affordable pitchers for months, having already added left-hander Wade LeBlanc and exploring other veterans such as righty Shelby Miller. But they are not done, having talks with teams around the league and also exploring the free-agent market.