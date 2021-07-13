Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Germany’s Hugo Boss expects 2021 revenue growth of 30-35%

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – German fashion house Hugo Boss said on Tuesday it expects its revenue to grow by 30% to 35% this year as customers return to shops with the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns. Severely impacted by the pandemic, Hugo Boss has focused on expanding its ecommerce business as well...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugo Boss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frankfurt#German Fashion#Casual Clothing#Reuters#Ebit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Germany
Related
RetailPosted by
WWD

China, U.S. Boost Giorgio Armani Sales in First Half

MILAN — Giorgio Armani is confident in the resilience of his namesake company, which is showing a business recovery in the first six months of 2021, following a 2020 that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the U.S., China, and most recently Europe, are helping to boost the...
Businessmodernreaders.com

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “. BOSSY has...
Businesskfgo.com

Armani bounces back from pandemic as sales rise 34% in first half

MILAN (Reuters) – Sales at Giorgio Armani jumped 34% in the first half of 2021 as business in China and the United States helped the Italian fashion group bounce back, although it said it could be next year before it fully recovers from the pandemic. “The goal is to return...
Financial ReportsInternational Business Times

Domino's Pizza Exceeds Q2 Revenue Expectations, Stock Price Jumps 13%

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) reported Thursday that it exceeded its second-quarter earnings expectations amid high demand for pizza, new menu items and higher menu prices. As of Thursday at 12:59 p.m. ET, shares of Domino's were trading at $534.53, up $64.16, or 13.64%. Domino’s reported 3.5% same-store sales growth in...
Financial ReportsAdvanced Television

Portugal’s Media Capital sees 33% TV revenue growth

Portuguese media group Media Capital saw a 33 per cent annual growth in operating revenues for its TV activities during the first half of 2021, to €61.4 million. Other revenues, mainly from the distribution of TV channels, content sales and multimedia services, grew 26 per cent to €19.9 million. Operating...
Real Estatemix929.com

Deal to create $22 billion German property giant stumbles

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) -Europe’s biggest real estate takeover could fall through, at least for now, after Germany’s Vonovia warned on Friday that it likely had not secured the backing of enough shareholders in its target Deutsche Wohnen. The deadline for Deutsche Wohnen shareholders to tender stock passed at midnight on Wednesday...
Energy Industrywtvbam.com

India’s Reliance quarterly profit falls as expenses weigh

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd posted a 7.2% fall in first-quarter profit on Friday, hurt by a surge in expenses. The company, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said consolidated profit fell to 122.73 billion rupees ($1.65 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, from 132.33 billion rupees a year earlier.
Businesskdal610.com

Geely’s Volvo Cars swings to profit in first-half

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Volvo Cars, owned by China’s Geely Holding, said on Friday it returned to profit in the January-June period, as it recovered from the market plunge due to the initial coronavirus pandemic. The Swedish carmaker reported operating earnings of 13.24 billion crowns ($1.5 billion) versus a loss of...
EconomyAgriculture Online

China's foreign trade growth expected to slow in H2

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China's foreign trade growth is expected to slow in the second half due to a high base the previous year, Li Xingqian, a Ministry of Commerce official, said on Thursday. Rising raw material prices and maritime logistics problems will further squeeze margins of trading companies,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.82 ($48.03).
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Verizon beats expectations on revenue and earnings

(Sharecast News) - American communications giant Verizon beat earnings expectations for the second quarter on Wednesday, reporting adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share. Analysts on Wall Street had pencilled in a figure of $1.30 per share. The company - the largest mobile network operator in the United States - reported...
EconomyUS News and World Report

China's Fiscal Revenue Growth Likely to Slow Sharply in H2 - Ministry Official

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's fiscal revenue growth is likely to slow significantly in the second half, compared with a 21.8% year-on-year jump in the first six months, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday. China's economic recovery and rising domestic producer prices boosted fiscal revenue growth in the first half, Liu...
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Here's When United Expects Full Rebound, Growth For This Key Metric

United Airlines (UAL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings that topped expectations, and the carrier said it expected a full recovery in demand by 2023. United also said it expected positive adjusted pretax income in the third and fourth quarter. And it said it expected positive third-quarter total unit revenue growth compared to the third quarter of 2019 — its first such quarter since the second quarter of last year.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Germany's Bundesbank Sees Faster Growth Barring Virus Comeback

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Economic growth in Germany could accelerate further this summer if there are no "significant setbacks" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and if supply bottlenecks ease, the country's central bank said on Monday. "As long as the there no significant setbacks with regard to the pandemic...
Stocksdecrypt.co

Robinhood Warns of Expected Drop in Crypto Revenue

Robinhood filed updated details about its impending IPO on Monday. The company predicted trading revenue would fall, especially from crypto. Robinhood disclosed on Monday that it intends to raise over $2 billion in its forthcoming initial public offering and that it will sell its shares—up to 35% of which will be reserved for its customers—at around $40.

Comments / 0

Community Policy