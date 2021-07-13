Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Critic’s Notebook: Few Surprises in the 2021 Emmy Nominations

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Stone Country Enterprise
 12 days ago

Surprises were few in the 2021 Emmy nominations, honoring a year when a number of past contenders—including last year’s drama winner, HBO’s Succession—weren’t even in the running because of pandemic production delays. But the races are tight in several categories, although there are some clear favorites. Here’s a breakdown of some key match-ups in comedy, drama, and the jam-packed limited series categories. As usual, with very few exceptions (namely Saturday Night Live), the broadcast networks might as well stay home.

www.stonecountyenterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Cristin Milioti
Person
Diana Rigg
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Alan Tudyk
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Matthew Rhys
Person
Margaret Thatcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Emmy Awards#Notebook#Hbo#Nbc#Cbs#Americans#Lovecraft Country#Trans#Brava#Pbs#Wandavision#The Underground Railroad#Showtime#Lead Actress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Jurnee Smollett, Michaela Coel, And MJ Rodriguez Are Just A Few Of The Black Women Nominated For Emmy’s This Year

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The 2021 Emmy nominations have been announced, and we are extremely excited to report the black actors/actresses that were nominated. Last year Jurnee Smollett was snubbed by the Golden Globes for her role in ‘Lovecraft Country’. However, this year the Emmys not only announced that Smollett is nominated for Lead Actresses In A Drama Series (yay!), but the show itself has a whopping 18 nominations! These nominations come on the tail end of the show being unexpectedly canceled. Other nominations for ‘Lovecraft Country’ include Outstanding Drama Series, Johnathan Majors for Lead Actor In A Drama Series, and Courtney B. Vance for Outstanding Guest Actor. The talented Michaela Coel, who was also snubbed by the Golden Globes last year, has been nominated for an Emmy for Lead Actress for her role in ‘I May Destroy You’.
MoviesStereogum

David Byrne’s American Utopia, Bee Gees Documentary Nominated For Emmys

The nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced today and some music and music-adjacent figures garnered some nods. David Byrne’s American Utopia, which was directed by Spike Lee for an HBO special, was nominated for six awards in total, including Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special for Lee. HBO’s The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart documentary was also nominated for six awards, including for Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special, where the New York Times‘ Framing Britney Spears and Tina were also nominated.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

15 Performers From Variety’s Actors on Actors Land Emmy Nominations

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued, “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” shot virtually this spring and continued to be a valuable stop for awards hopefuls. On Tuesday morning, 15 actors who participated in Variety’s franchise — which celebrates the year’s best television performances — received Emmy nominations. The pairing of Kaley...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: This Year’s Eclectic Emmy Nominations

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox. The chaotic year many Americans spent on the couch is culminating in an equally chaotic list...
EntertainmentPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Here’s the full list of 2021 Emmy nominations

The 73rd Emmy Awards nominations follow a year of staying indoors, where for many TV was a lifeline to the outside world — or a necessary distraction from it. More television means more people seeing titles to vie for awards, which means, as entertainment columnist Glenn Whipp writes, “Expect this year’s Emmys ‘snubs’ lists to be filled with your favorite shows and actors, even though it’s impossible to ‘snub’ something when the ability to reward remains so limited.”
TV & VideosHouston Chronicle

The Emmy nominations actually reflect some of this year's best TV (with a few 'Emily in Paris'-type exceptions)

Stacey Abrams, Regé-Jean Page of "Bridgerton" and no less than six cast members of "Ted Lasso" became first-time Emmy nominees on Tuesday morning. Last year's father-daughter winners Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us") and Jasmine Cephas Jones (currently on TV's "Blindspotting") announced the 2021 contenders of TV's most prestigious awards, which tilted away this year from broadcast programming and even cable offerings in favor of streamer tentpoles.
TV SeriesPopculture

These Canceled Netflix Shows Earned Quite a Few Emmy Nominations

The 2021 Emmy nominations proved one thing: streaming platforms are major players in the TV landscape. When the nominations were read for the 73rd Emmy Awards on Tuesday, Netflix alone earned 129 nominations, but it wasn’t just the streamer's series promising new seasons that earned recognition because three of Netflix's canceled shows were also shown some love. The Kominsky Method, Country Comfort, and Bonding are all in the running for Emmy awards at this year’s ceremony.
TV & Videosdorksideoftheforce.com

Jon Favreau and more respond to The Mandalorian’s 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmys were announced yesterday, and season 2 of Disney+’s The Mandalorian led the charge with a whopping 24 nominations. After the announcement was made, the Lucasfilm and Star Wars teams responded to the accolades. In a statement posted on StarWars.com, the top brass associated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy