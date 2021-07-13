Surprising summer skin care tips from a Hollywood dermatologist

You might have heard about the refreshing and rejuvenating effects of glycolic acid peels, but maybe you weren't really sure how they worked and if there were any pros and cons. Well, we're here to walk you through the amazing powers a glycolic acid peel can have on your skin. We asked two dermatologists to help us break down the ins and outs of the treatment so you can figure out if it's right for your specific skin type and your own skin needs and concerns.