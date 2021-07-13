Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Jennifer Topjun Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota, Florida, Office

Tampa Bay News Wire
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, FL – Jennifer Topjun has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Realtor in the Sarasota office. A licensed Realtor since 1998, Topjun has successfully negotiated and facilitated real estate transactions ranging from $100,000 to more than $3 million. Whether she works with sellers, first-time homebuyers, investors or vacation-home buyers, she takes exceptional care to deliver her clients’ desired results.

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Illinois State
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Business
City
Hernando, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Sarasota, FL
Real Estate
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Re Max#Re Max Alliance Group#Realtor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Biking
News Break
Real Estate
Related
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion

Conflicting mask recommendations and orders from all levels of government and advocacy groups have emerged over the past few weeks, flustering the public as back-to-school season approaches. Confusion is mounting over whether children should wear masks in school and whether their vaccination status should play a role in any guidance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy