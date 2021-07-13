Jennifer Topjun Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota, Florida, Office
SARASOTA, FL – Jennifer Topjun has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Realtor in the Sarasota office. A licensed Realtor since 1998, Topjun has successfully negotiated and facilitated real estate transactions ranging from $100,000 to more than $3 million. Whether she works with sellers, first-time homebuyers, investors or vacation-home buyers, she takes exceptional care to deliver her clients’ desired results.www.tampabaynewswire.com
