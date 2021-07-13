Junior Ambeau Selected for First-Ever Advancing Racial Equity on Nonprofit Boards Fellowship
TAMPA, FL – The Nonprofit Leadership Center announced 23 outstanding professionals of color for the new Advancing Racial Equity on Nonprofit Boards Fellowships, including Shumaker Associate Junior Ambeau. Junior will take part in six interactive virtual training sessions to learn how to serve as an effective nonprofit board member and will receive mentorship between sessions by other professionals of color who are experienced board members.www.tampabaynewswire.com
