He posed as a beer deliveryman. Or, actually, no, he snuck in through a window. Or maybe neither of those stories are even remotely true. In the end, it didn't matter what exactly the truth was: Christy Walsh had ingratiated himself to Babe Ruth and, in a way, became baseball's first agent. But he already understood a much more valuable lesson: The story didn't have to be factual, as long as it felt like it could be true, and, of course, if it helped create a legend.