PRO Board Member and Real Estate Broker Joins Yachting Division

MADEIRA BEACH, FL – July 13, 2021 – Michael Wyckoff, GRI, CRB, PPMC, CDPE, CNE, one of the board members for the Pinellas Realtor Organization, who is also a broker/owner for global luxury real estate brokerage Engel & Völkers, has recently joined the brokerage’s Yachting Division. He is now able to represent both buyers and sellers of yachts and smaller vessels throughout the state. Engel & Völkers, a leading name in the luxury real estate market for over 40 years, now offers luxury yachts for sale throughout Florida, the Mediterranean and beyond, as well as luxury yacht charters, new build construction, refits and berth services.