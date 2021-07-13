Cancel
Utah State

Watch Utah aerial fish stocking

BACKCOUNTRY, Utah. — This week the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR) stocked around 200 high-elevation lakes across the state. These lakes are not accessible by vehicle and other means of stocking.

The fish are between 1-3 inches long, so they flutter down slowly to the water. Aerial fish stocking in Utah is an effective method of stocking and has been since the mid-1950s. Post-stocking netting surveys show that the survival of aerial-stocked fish is incredibly high.

The airplane holds hundreds of pounds of water and can drop 35,000 fish in a single flight without reloading. Learn more about the fish stocking methods.


