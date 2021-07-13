Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Killswitch Engage to Perform Two Full Albums for August Livestream Concert

By Jon Hadusek
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Killswitch Engage have announced a livestream event set for August 6th. The band will perform 2019’s Atonement and 2000’s self-titled debut album in their entirety. The stream goes live at 7 p.m. ET and will be available on-demand for 48 hours. Billed with the slogan “Vaccinated + Intoxicated,” the performance...

consequence.net

Comments / 0

Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Leach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Killswitch Engage#Knotfest Roadshow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JESSE LEACH Wants To 'Break The Mold' With Next KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Album: 'It Gets Fatiguing To Do The Same Thing Over And Over Again'

During a recent appearance on "Drinks With Johnny", the Internet TV show hosted by AVENGED SEVENFOLD bassist Johnny Christ, KILLWITCH ENGAGE singer Jesse Leach spoke about his plans for the band's next studio album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "My hope with KILLSWITCH, and I've really pushed hard to add more diversity, to add the quiet parts. I want us to be seen as a metal band. I don't care about genres; subgenres are even worse. And we definitely have a formulaic way of doing things. But I would love to break that mold; I really would. I push for it a lot, but it's hard when you're in a quote-unquote legacy band and things are the way they are for a reason. And I'm always that guy pushing, like, 'Let's try this. Let's try that.' And the general consensus is, 'All right, Jesse. Calm down. Calm down.' So, for me, jumping back into [my side project] TIMES OF GRACE or even talking about THE WEAPON, it's so nice for me to have outlets outside of KILLSWITCH where TIMES OF GRACE can spread our wings."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TIMES OF GRACE Feat. KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Members: 'Mend You' Music Video Released

TIMES OF GRACE, featuring Adam Dutkiewicz and Jesse Leach of KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, has released its second album, "Songs of Loss and Separation", via the band's own imprint label, Wicked Good Records, distributed by ADA Worldwide. A decade removed from their debut album "The Hymn Of A Broken Man", it brings the emotionally charged intensity, artistic passion, and heartfelt lyrics that fans have grown to expect from TIMES OF GRACE.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Butcher Babies to Perform Debut Album in Full on Tour

Are we already entering the era of nu-metalcore nostalgia? First Five Finger Death Punch reveal plans to re-record their debut, and now Butcher Babies have announced a tour on which they’ll perform their debut, Goliath, in its entirety. And it’s not even a big anniversary for Goliath! The album came...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Jesse Leach of Times of Grace / Killswitch Engage

We had the pleasure of interviewing Jesse Leach of Times of Grace and Killswitch Engage over Zoom video!. Churning depths of plaintive sorrow, stark self-examination, and moving soundscapes unfold in TIMES OF GRACE, with flashes of cathartic power and an undercurrent of insistent urgency. It’s all a meditation on absence, grief, bewilderment, and rebirth, summoned with harrowing authenticity.
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Tand Announce Upcoming Album, Concert & Festival Dates

Tand Announce Upcoming Album, Concert & Festival Dates. One of the greatest aspects of observing our favorite bands is watching them reinvent themselves, expanding their ranges, tapping into more genres. The evolution is so enjoyable to watch. Tand, a quartet from South Florida, is a fine example. The members came...
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Killswitch Engage Guitarist Discusses Big 4 of Early 2000s Metal Bands

Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam D. was our recent guest on The MetalSucks Podcast to talk about the new album from Times of Grace, his project with fellow KsE member Jesse Leach. Adam and MS Podcast host Petar Spajic naturally discussed related topics as well, including upcoming Killswitch Engage touring plans, working on music videos with Nick Hipa (ex-As I Lay Dying, ex-Wovenwar) and more.
Musictreblezine.com

Red Fang announce livestream concert

Red Fang has announced an upcoming livestream event. On July 30, the band will perform a set of songs at Portland’s Mississippi Studios from their new album Arrows, as well as some of the tracks from their 2011 album Murder the Mountains, which turns 10 this year. The $5 ticketed show starts at 7 p.m. Pacific/10 p.m. Eastern and for a few select fans will include a meet and greet. Find tickets for the Red Fang livestream here.
MusicPosted by
MassLive.com

Joan Armatrading marks new album with livestream show

Joan Armatrading will celebrate the release of her new album, “Consequences,” with a livestream performance on July 31 at 3 p.m. This multi-camera, full-band performance will be her only live concert of 2021. “Every concert is unique in its own way,” Armatrading said in a statement. “This Livestream is a...
Rock Musicmetalinjection

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Vocalist Would Love To Change The Band's Sound Up

Killswitch Engage is 21 years and nine albums deep into their career. Despite their legacy, vocalist Jesse Leach wants to change things up. Leach said in an interview with Drinks With Johnny that he'd love to push the band's sound, but understands that at this point they are who they are. Especially for a band of Killswitch Engage's size whose fanbase know what to expect at this point.
Musicmetalinjection

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Makes Coffee Now

Killswitch Engage will perform both their 2000 self-titled album and 2019 album Atonement as part of an upcoming livestream event. To get everyone nice and caffeinated for the event, the band has partnered with Essex Coffee Roasters for a new coffee called Ravenous (For Coffee). The coffee is a blend of Chocolate, Caramel, Blackberry and Orange flavors, and is available here alongside tickets for the livestream on August 6.
Musicghostcultmag.com

NEW MUSIC FRIDAY: July 23rd New Music Releases

Purchase and Stream all the New Music released today. Archangel A.D. – Casus Belli (Self-Released) (Buy) Capstan – Separate (Fearless Records) (Buy) Cavern Deep – Cavern Deep (Interstellar Smoke) (Buy) Craven Idol – Forked Tongues (Dark Descent) (Buy) Dream Theater – Lost Not Forgotten Archives: A Dramatic Tour of Events...
Music995qyk.com

Dan + Shay To Host Album Release Concert in Nashville

Dan + Shay will celebrate the August 13 release of their brand-new album Good Things with the “Good Things Album Release Concert” at The Great Lawn in Centennial Park in Nashville. The show marks the first time a major concert has happened at the venue and will cap off the...
Gering, NEStar-Herald

Gering City Band to perform final summer concert

GERING - The Gering City Band will perform its final Concert in the Park for the summer season on Thursday, July 15, at Legion Park in Gering. The concert will include music performed at previous concerts, and new pieces the band has been working on this summer, including marches by John Philip Sousa, John Williams and Henry Fillmore. The band is under the direction of Randy Raines.
Louisiana Statethejenatimes.net

NSU Folklife Concert Series in July, August

The Louisiana Folklife Center at Northwestern State University is sponsoring the 2021 NSU Folklife Concert Series, a series of six Saturday concerts in July and August. The concerts will highlight different folk musical traditions with a 45-minute music set followed by interviews with the musicians and an audience Q&A. Each performance will take place at 2 p.m. at the Louisiana Sports Hall of…
CelebritiesMetalSucks

Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach Enjoyed a Delicious Sandwich

Sandwich #content is some of my favorite content of all! At this point I would really rather be writing about delicious ingredients placed between two slices of bread than some pretend-tough-guy grunting into a mic, ya know? Sandwiches are EXCITING! Think of that feeling when you order one at a deli and then you crack open the paper wrapping, sliced down the middle. Way better than some cliché chugged riffs or whatever. What’s more, they’re super innocent. Sandwiches! Enjoyable for all ages. The best.
Winston-salem, NCclemmonscourier.net

Salem Band will perform a concert outdoors on July 20

Salem Band will perform a concert outdoors at 7:30 p.m., on July 20 in Salem Square, Old Salem, Winston-Salem. “Twentiana” will include popular music from several centuries including Kittyhawk, Salute to Bob Hope, and Big Band Polkas. The concert will also include vocal soloist Mignon Dobbins. Pre-concert music will be performed by the Salem Saxophone Quartet. All concerts are free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food vendors will be on site. The rain date will be July 23.
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy