University of Chicago Medicine mandating COVID-19 vaccines for workers

Security and other hospital personnel stand inside the University of Chicago's Adult Emergency Center as the first patients walk in, during a quiet opening, Friday Dec., 29, 2017. University of Chicago Medicine said Tuesday it will require its workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, making it at least the second Chicago-area hospital system to do so. Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune

University of Chicago Medicine is requiring its workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, joining at least one other Chicago area health system that’s mandating the shots.

The requirement will apply to employees, volunteers and contractors at University of Chicago Medical Center sites, though the mandate may be subject to discussion with various unions representing employees, system leaders said in a memo to students, faculty and staff Tuesday.

“We are joining other hospitals across the country that have looked at the data on safety and effectiveness of the vaccines in arriving at our decision,” said the memo from Dr. Kenneth Polonsky, dean and executive vice president for medical affairs, and Tom Jackiewicz, University of Chicago Medical Center president.

They said a similar message would be sent to employees of UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial hospital in Harvey.

The University of Chicago also announced Tuesday that it expects all university employees to be vaccinated. University employees will be expected to upload proof of their vaccinations to an online registry by Aug. 13. The university had announced in May that it would require vaccines for students.

So far, about 77% of the University of Chicago Medical Center’s workforce is fully vaccinated, according to the memo.

“We would like to see every eligible individual receive protection against the coronavirus and the more contagious Delta variant,” the memo said.

Details about how long employees have to get vaccinated and how to apply for religious or medical exemptions will be sent to workers in the coming days. The medical center, like many hospitals, already requires that employees get flu vaccines each year.

With the move, University of Chicago Medicine joins a growing list of hospital systems that have announced vaccine mandates — in some cases, spurred to action by the rapid spread of the delta variant.

Before now, some health systems and companies had been holding off on mandating COVID-19 vaccines because the shots have received only emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, not full approval.

Loyola Medicine announced Thursday that it would require employees and doctors to be vaccinated, becoming the first large hospital system in the Chicago area to do so. That requirement, to provide proof of vaccination in many cases by Sept. 21, will apply to employees and doctors at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park and MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn as well as Loyola’s other locations.

Loyola is part of Trinity Health, which has more than 117,000 employees in 22 states, and has mandated vaccinations throughout its system.

SSM Health and BJC HealthCare, which have hospitals in Southern Illinois, announced last month they would require their workers to be vaccinated, by the end of September and Sept. 15, respectively.

Health systems in other states, including University of Pennsylvania Health System, Mass General Brigham and Henry Ford Health System in Detroit have also mandated vaccines for workers.