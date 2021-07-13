Cancel
Darren Baker, Dusty's son and former Giants bat boy, drafted by Nationals in 10th round

By Jordan Cohn
Dusty Baker’s son, Darren, was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Fans may remember him as the bat boy who was saved at the plate by J.T. Snow back in 2002.

