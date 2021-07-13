Police: Deadly shooting under investigation near Sahara, Maryland

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting in the east part of town Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports the shooting took place in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, at about 10:40 a.m.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at that location and say they located a male suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say it appears the victim was in an argument prior to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased.

