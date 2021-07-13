Wedding Pics! Emma Bunton Marries Longtime Love Jade Jones

Backgrid

Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton, 45, has some big news to share!

On Tuesday, Emma broke the news that she tied the knot with Damage singer Jade Jones, 15 years after he popped the question.

Along with posting a wedding photo taken by photographer Andrew Timms, Bunton wrote, “Mr and Mrs Jones!”

Emma and Jade have been together since 1998. They are the parents of Beau Lee, 13, and Tate Lee, 10.

Four years ago, “Extra’s” Mark Wright spoke with Emma about her 20-plus relationship with Jade. At the time, she explained why they hadn’t married yet, saying, “He's my soulmate, my confidant, it's something I think we'd both like to do, but we're just so unorganized.”