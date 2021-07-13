Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Wedding Pics! Emma Bunton Marries Longtime Love Jade Jones

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDwR0_0avl6bUB00
Backgrid

Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton, 45, has some big news to share!

On Tuesday, Emma broke the news that she tied the knot with Damage singer Jade Jones, 15 years after he popped the question.

Along with posting a wedding photo taken by photographer Andrew Timms, Bunton wrote, “Mr and Mrs Jones!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWVX4_0avl6bUB00
Backgrid

Emma and Jade have been together since 1998. They are the parents of Beau Lee, 13, and Tate Lee, 10.

Four years ago, “Extra’s” Mark Wright spoke with Emma about her 20-plus relationship with Jade. At the time, she explained why they hadn’t married yet, saying, “He's my soulmate, my confidant, it's something I think we'd both like to do, but we're just so unorganized.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHETJ_0avl6bUB00

Comments / 0

extratv

extratv

41K+
Followers
2K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Bunton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Relationship AdviceTMZ.com

Babyface and Wife Nicole Calling it Quits After 7 Years of Marriage

Singer Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and his wife, Nicole Pantenburg, are calling it quits after 7 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the two tell TMZ, "After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.“
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Beverly Hills, 90210 vet Jennie Garth, 49, shares rare wedding photos for her 6th anniversary to husband Dave Abrams, 40: 'Thankful we found each other'

Jennie Garth has not shared too many wedding photos from her marriage to Dave Abrams, 40. But on Sunday the Beverly Hills, 90210 star posted two stunning images from her nuptials in 2015 to wish her husband a happy anniversary. 'Thankful that we found each other. Happy Anniversary @dirvla ❤️⛳️,'...
RelationshipsThe Hollywood Gossip

Yazan Abo Horira MARRIES Mystery Girlfriend Leena!

Since early this year, Yazan Abo Horira has been dogged by marriage rumors. It's a little odd, since fans didn't even know what to call his girlfriend -- Lola, Lulu, Luna, etc. It turns out that her name is Leena. She is allegedly 21 years old. Now, fans know what...
Family RelationshipsETOnline.com

Hilary Duff Shares Intimate Pictures From Home Birth of Daughter Mae

Hilary Duff is giving fans an inside look at the home birth of her daughter, Mae. The Younger actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share some intimate photos from Mae's arrival into the world and gave thanks to the "support system" who helped make it all happen. Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, welcomed their second child on March 24, opting for a water birth at home.
Relationshipsnickiswift.com

The Truth About Emma Bunton's Marriage

The biggest trend of the 2020s? The early aughts and the late '90s. As the saying goes, all trends come back around, and right now, the trend we can't seem to get enough of is, without a doubt, millennium style. Shiny lip gloss, butterfly clips, and middle parts are all back and bigger than ever. A quick TikTok search will show you just how divided millennials and Gen Z are about low-rise jeans. The one thing everyone can agree on though is how bangin' the music used to be.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Spice Girl Emma Bunton Makes Surprise Wedding Announcement

Two became one when Emma Bunton tied the knot with her longtime partner. The Spice Girl and “Great American Baking Show” host announced her marriage to British singer-turned-chef Jade Jones on Instagram on Tuesday. “Mr And Mrs Jones!” she captioned a photograph of them smiling with their heads nestled together.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Emma Bunton shares amazing throwback Spice Girls pic in Japan ahead of Olympics

Emma Bunton has made us come over all nostalgic after sharing a photo of the Spice Girls in Japan taken 25 years ago, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games which begin today. The singer - aka Baby Spice - posted the pic of the girl band posing on a street in Tokyo taken in the summer of 1996, and added the caption: "#throwback to Tokyo 25 years ago on our very special first trip to Japan!"

Comments / 0

Community Policy