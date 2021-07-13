The Latest: Georgia cases, hospitalizations creep upward

In Georgia, the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have been creeping upward over the past few weeks.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases stood at 743, up from 365 on June 25. Some 663 people were hospitalized with COVID – just over 4% of the state’s patient count and up from 423 on June 19, according to state data.

Both numbers are nowhere near January peaks, but health experts say they show the need for more people to get vaccinated. Only 39% of state residents are fully vaccinated, well below the rate in other states.

State health officials teamed up with the Atlanta Motor Speedway over the weekend to promote vaccination at a concert ahead of a NASCAR race.