Dallas (1080 KRLD) - Texas normally does pretty well on the US News and World Report "Best Places to Live" list, but this year, the Lone Star State slumped. Austin slid from No. 3 overall to No. 5. Dallas-Fort Worth took a dive from No. 24 to No. 37. Houston also stepped back from No. 27 to No. 39. San Antonio had the biggest backtrack of any Texas metro area, falling from No. 41 to No. 5.