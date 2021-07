Kamau Louis is a junior majoring in international affairs with a concentration in security policy. A realization hit me in the summer of 2019: I don’t want to go back to Florida A&M in Tallahassee. I was in D.C. at the time, working a summer internship based at GW. I was living the D.C. dream – working steps away from the White House and taking a leadership class taught by a former member of Congress. This is the life I had always imagined for myself. I had already tried to go to college in D.C. twice, getting rejected from Howard University when I was a high school senior and again after my freshman year for not taking the correct math course. When I returned to college at Florida A&M University, I put in all my energy into making sure I got into a college in the District.