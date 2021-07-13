Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grygla, MN

Robert Smeby, 93

Posted by 
Thief River Falls Times
Thief River Falls Times
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aLQ2_0avl6SUW00
Grygla - Robert Smeby, 93, of Grygla, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls. Robert Sigfred Smeby was born to Norwegian immigrants Even and Randi (Dybendal) Smeby on June 18, 1928 on the family homestead farm in Benville Township, Beltrami County. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He attended the Fairview country school and graduated from the Goodridge High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946 and was stationed in Korea. After his honorable discharge he returned to the farm, attended GI school and was also employed cutting pulp and working in the sawmill at Gladen’s Lumber Company. On June 29, 1958 Robert was united in marriage to Mavis Teigland in the Valle Lutheran Church and they spent a short while at a logging camp in Superior National Forest near Isabella. They returned to the farm and raised grain and had a dairy herd. Robert became a rural mail carrier in January 1969 serving a Grygla route, was transferred to Rt #2 in Thief River Falls, and returned to Grygla Post Office from which he retired in October 1993. He was a member of the NRLCA. He was a past commander of Grygla VFW Post #8958 and a current member of the Thief River Falls Post #2793. Robert loved sports. He enjoyed many years playing on Grygla Independent baseball and basketball teams in his younger years. He loved his farm and it was his favorite place to be. Robert always took pride in all he did. He loved helping and spending time with his family. Robert is survived by his wife, Mavis; children, Bruce (Song Un) Smeby of Portland, ND, Roger (Deb) Smeby of Faribault, Ricky Smeby of Grygla, Judy (Troy) Sperr of Hawley, and Kathy (Greg) Broder of Blaine; grandchildren, Linda, Joshua, Tyler, Bailey, Abby, Nathan, Ryan, Rachel, Sarah, Hezekiah, Jedidiah, Eden, Rebekah, and Phoebe; great-grandchildren, Hazel, Ivy, and Kace. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Even & Randi Smeby; brothers, Albert Smeby, John (Doris) Smeby; sisters, Evelyn (Walter) Reiger and an infant baby girl; and great- granddaughter, Alyson Paige. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Grygla, with Rev. Leroy Flickinger officiating. Burial will follow at Valle Cemetery, rural Grygla. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday at the church. A00003B2021JY14

Comments / 0

Thief River Falls Times

Thief River Falls Times

124
Followers
147
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Thief River Falls Times

 https://www.trftimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Faribault, MN
City
Blaine, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Thief River Falls, MN
City
Hawley, MN
City
Grygla, MN
Thief River Falls, MN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Ryan
Person
Hezekiah
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Falls#Superior National Forest#Troy#Norwegian#The Goodridge High School#The U S Army#Gladen S Lumber Company#The Valle Lutheran Church#Grygla Post Office#Nrlca#Grygla Vfw Post#The Thief River#Grygla Independent#Even Randi Smeby#Grace Lutheran Church#Johnson Funeral Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

South, North Korea reopen hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South and North Korea have restored hotlines that Pyongyang severed a year ago when ties deteriorated sharply, and the two countries' leaders are renewing efforts to rebuild relations, Seoul's presidential office said on Tuesday. The decision on the hotlines was made by South Korean President...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

Los Angeles to require city employees prove vaccination status or submit weekly tests

Los Angeles city workers are now required to submit their proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or submit a weekly negative test, city officials said Tuesday. The new policy is part of a broader plan by Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez to "aggressively" pursue a vaccine mandate for all city workers once vaccines have received full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy