Grygla - Robert Smeby, 93, of Grygla, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls. Robert Sigfred Smeby was born to Norwegian immigrants Even and Randi (Dybendal) Smeby on June 18, 1928 on the family homestead farm in Benville Township, Beltrami County. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He attended the Fairview country school and graduated from the Goodridge High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946 and was stationed in Korea. After his honorable discharge he returned to the farm, attended GI school and was also employed cutting pulp and working in the sawmill at Gladen’s Lumber Company. On June 29, 1958 Robert was united in marriage to Mavis Teigland in the Valle Lutheran Church and they spent a short while at a logging camp in Superior National Forest near Isabella. They returned to the farm and raised grain and had a dairy herd. Robert became a rural mail carrier in January 1969 serving a Grygla route, was transferred to Rt #2 in Thief River Falls, and returned to Grygla Post Office from which he retired in October 1993. He was a member of the NRLCA. He was a past commander of Grygla VFW Post #8958 and a current member of the Thief River Falls Post #2793. Robert loved sports. He enjoyed many years playing on Grygla Independent baseball and basketball teams in his younger years. He loved his farm and it was his favorite place to be. Robert always took pride in all he did. He loved helping and spending time with his family. Robert is survived by his wife, Mavis; children, Bruce (Song Un) Smeby of Portland, ND, Roger (Deb) Smeby of Faribault, Ricky Smeby of Grygla, Judy (Troy) Sperr of Hawley, and Kathy (Greg) Broder of Blaine; grandchildren, Linda, Joshua, Tyler, Bailey, Abby, Nathan, Ryan, Rachel, Sarah, Hezekiah, Jedidiah, Eden, Rebekah, and Phoebe; great-grandchildren, Hazel, Ivy, and Kace. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Even & Randi Smeby; brothers, Albert Smeby, John (Doris) Smeby; sisters, Evelyn (Walter) Reiger and an infant baby girl; and great- granddaughter, Alyson Paige. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Grygla, with Rev. Leroy Flickinger officiating. Burial will follow at Valle Cemetery, rural Grygla. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday at the church. A00003B2021JY14