Eugene, Oregon - The Rev. Dr. David Frans Larson, 93, died on June 29, 2021. He was born January 31, 1928 to Herman and Sophie Larson in Fargo, North Dakota. He was married to Wanda Mae Wolla on May 31, 1952. Their first year of marriage was spent in Lake Jackson, Texas where he interned at Christ Lutheran Church. David graduated from Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls. At Gustavus Adolphus College he earned his bachelor’s degree in English and public speaking. Later he earned his master’s degree at Augustana Seminary in Illinois. His doctorate in ministry was awarded in 1978 by the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Chicago. David served as a pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America for forty years in Austin, Texas; Littleton, Colorado; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Billings, Montana; Portland, Oregon; and Torrance, California. After his retirement he served as an interim pastor in both Novato and Napa, California. David was humble, loved people, and made a difference in so many lives. He worked tirelessly as a minister and cared deeply for his congregants; he helped families fleeing unstable countries settle in the U.S.; he gave immigrant populations a place to worship in their language in his churches; and he acted on his deep convictions for social justice. David left the world a better place. He is survived by sons Steven (Valerie) of New York City and Perry (Lori) of Florence, Oregon; daughter Dana (Matthew) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and five grandchildren. He is also survived by sister, Mary of New Jersey; and two brothers, Paul of Virginia and Danny of Madison, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda; his daughter, Rebecca; and his son, Michael. Pastor Larson will be interred at the Memorial Courtyard at Central Lutheran Church in Eugene. A memorial service is planned for August 7 at 1 p.m. at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Eugene, OR. A00003B2021JY14