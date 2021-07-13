Cancel
Baseball

Angels Play Ball Clinic 7/10/21

Dodger Insider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal youth returned to the field of Angel Stadium on Saturday July 10th for the Angels Play Ball Clinic, presented by NIKE. Kids ages 8–12 received baseball/softball instruction from Angels RBI staff and volunteers, while also getting the opportunity to try out their skills in the bullpens, outfield and even sit in the Angles dugout. In a special guest appearance, Angels centerfielder, Mike Trout came by for a visit and pictures with the kids. All participants were treated to lunch from Chick-filk-A, a plastic bat/ball set and memories that will last a lifetime.

