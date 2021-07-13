Angels Play Ball Clinic 7/10/21
Local youth returned to the field of Angel Stadium on Saturday July 10th for the Angels Play Ball Clinic, presented by NIKE. Kids ages 8–12 received baseball/softball instruction from Angels RBI staff and volunteers, while also getting the opportunity to try out their skills in the bullpens, outfield and even sit in the Angles dugout. In a special guest appearance, Angels centerfielder, Mike Trout came by for a visit and pictures with the kids. All participants were treated to lunch from Chick-filk-A, a plastic bat/ball set and memories that will last a lifetime.thehaloway.mlblogs.com
