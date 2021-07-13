A Small Wax Sculpture by Michelangelo May Bear the Artist’s Fingerprint

According to a revelation made in the new BBC Two series Secrets of the Museum, the Victoria and Albert Museum London believes that, in the aftermath of a storage switch that caused a small wax sculpture by Michelangelo to undergo a likely chemical composition change, the artist’s fingerprint has visibly emerged on the work. The sculpture, Wax model of a slave (1516–19), was made by the artist as part of study for a larger statue created explicitly to stand in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican in Rome. Michelangelo never finished the latter artwork, but the wax figure alone demonstrates his level of extreme sophistication.