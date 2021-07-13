Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

UConn pitcher Andrew Marrero taken in 18th round of MLB Draft by St. Louis Cardinals

By Daniel Connolly
theuconnblog.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 541st pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the St. Louis Cardinals selected UConn pitcher Andrew Marrero with their 18th round pick. He’s now the fifth Husky taken in this year’s draft, joining Ben Casparius (fifth round, Los Angeles Dodgers), Pat Winkel (ninth round, Minnesota Twins), Kyler Fedko (12th round, Minnesota Twins) and Caleb Wurster (15th round, Miami Marlins). Two UConn commits have also been selected — Frank Mozzicato, who went seventh overall to the Kansas City Royals and Owen Kellington, a fourth round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

www.theuconnblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Uconn#Uconn#The St Louis Cardinals#The Kansas City Royals#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Era#The Jim Penders Era#The Mlb Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals prospects excelled at Futures Game

The St. Louis Cardinals sent their top two prospects to the 2021 Futures Game and both played prominent roles in the game. When Major League Baseball announced its Futures Game rosters, two prominent St. Louis Cardinals prospects were featured on it. Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore, both key pieces in their long-term outlook, were not just expected to play, but play significant roles for the National League team.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The prospects the St. Louis Cardinals should not trade

The rumor mill is about to heat up, but these are the prospects the St. Louis Cardinals should not consider trading — unless it’s for Shane Bieber. Max Scherzer. Shane Bieber. Jose Berrios. You name a starting pitcher, the St. Louis Cardinals have likely been connected to them in some manner.
MLBchatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals sign first round draft pick Michael McGreevy

ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 04: The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium on May 4, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 05, 2021. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
MLBchatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals sign second-round pick Joshua Baez

John Mozeliak of the St. Louis Cardinals speaks to the media before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on April 20, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) The St. Louis Cardinals are making quick progress signing their draft class, with second rounder Joshua Baez...
MLBAlliance Review

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds odds, picks and prediction

The Cincinnati Reds (50-47) host the St. Louis Cardinals (49-49) Saturday at Great American Ball Park for the second game of their three-game series. First pitch will be at 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Cardinals vs. Reds odds with MLB picks and predictions. Cincinnati beat...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals should go after Shane Bieber

The St. Louis Cardinals can’t stay healthy in their rotation and Shane Bieber could stabilize the group in 2021 and beyond. OK, hear me out. This is a long shot — and even that may be an understatement – but the St. Louis Cardinals should place a call to Cleveland regarding ace Shane Bieber.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Cardinals take control artist McGreevy 18th

The St. Louis Cardinals made a good choice picking right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy with their first pick. When the St. Louis Cardinals selected right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy with the 18th pick of the 2021 draft, I was somewhat disappointed. I thought pitchers Ty Madden or Jordan Wicks would have been better choices. But as I looked deeper into McGreevy’s stats, the more I liked the pick.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Where could the St. Louis Cardinals go with their first pick?

The 2021 MLB Draft begins Sunday night. Where could the St. Louis Cardinals go with their first pick in the draft tonight?. The Major League Baseball Amateur Draft starts tonight and as the draft inches closer, the rumors are starting to heat up. It appears that the Pittsburgh Pirates are...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Carlos Martinez likely out for year

The St. Louis Cardinals just can’t catch a break. Carlos Martinez is the latest starter out with injury and this time, he is done for the year. The writing was on the wall that Carlos Martinez had suffered a serious injury when he could not throw without experiencing pain. Then he was transferred to the 60-day injured list, with St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt saying the injury was a ligament tear that required further evaluation.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees, Diamondbacks Agree To Trade On Thursday

For the past few weeks, the New York Yankees have been linked to a few outfielders on the trade market. On Thursday, general manager Brian Cashman finally pulled the trigger on a deal. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic is reporting that New York has acquired outfielder Tim Locastro from the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
NFLBleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers of the MLB Draft Day 1

Spoiler: The Yankees might have reached.David Zalubowski/Associated Press. The first day of the first Major League Baseball draft ever held outside the month of June is complete, as teams made the initial 36 picks of the 2021 draft from the Bellco Theatre in Denver on Sunday. So, let's look at...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Mike Ford dominating with the Rays will make you puke

When the New York Yankees traded Mike Ford to the Tampa Bay Rays, what did you think was going to happen? When the Rays ask you for one of your players, you should immediately hang up the phone. Unfortunately, general manager Brian Cashman didn’t do that. He willingly dealt Ford...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Could this trade with the Royals make sense?

Welcome back to the “Atlanta Braves Way Too Early Trade Candidates” column. It is obvious that the Atlanta Braves need help if they are going to compete in the division. In fact, it may be time to consider doing a soft retooling of the roster to get ready for next year.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker on Aaron Judge's jersey grab: 'That was wrong'

Aaron Judge rounded third base and rekindled a year’s worth of baseless buzzer speculation. After hitting a solo home run that decided Saturday’s 1-0 win, Judge brought both hands to his jersey and pulled the sides together, an obvious ode to Jose Altuve’s odd behavior after the 2019 American League Championship Series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy