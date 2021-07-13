UConn pitcher Andrew Marrero taken in 18th round of MLB Draft by St. Louis Cardinals
With the 541st pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the St. Louis Cardinals selected UConn pitcher Andrew Marrero with their 18th round pick. He’s now the fifth Husky taken in this year’s draft, joining Ben Casparius (fifth round, Los Angeles Dodgers), Pat Winkel (ninth round, Minnesota Twins), Kyler Fedko (12th round, Minnesota Twins) and Caleb Wurster (15th round, Miami Marlins). Two UConn commits have also been selected — Frank Mozzicato, who went seventh overall to the Kansas City Royals and Owen Kellington, a fourth round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates.www.theuconnblog.com
Comments / 0