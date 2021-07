If your Internet or cable bill is more than you can afford — or suddenly looks higher than you signed up for — you’re hardly alone. Many American Internet and cable TV companies employ a shell game of limited-time promotions and hidden, variable service fees to get us to pay more over time. The Biden administration has asked the Federal Communications Commission to address the shenanigans by requiring a “nutrition label” for broadband service, like you get with packaged food. But that could take some time.