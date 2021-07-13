Cancel
Hudspeth County, TX

Migrant’s body found along border in Hudspeth County

By Jim Parker
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas -- A body believed to be that of a migrant has been discovered along the U.S.-Mexico border in Hudspeth County desert area, according to the Texas Rescue Patrol.

The TRP said it joined Hudspeth County Sheriff's deputies and U.S. Border Patrol agents in using ATVs in the rough desert area "to successfully recover the remains of another deceased individual along our border."

The body was found on Monday afternoon. It appears to be the latest migrant death to occur in the Borderland's desert heat and rough terrain; other recent deaths have occurred in the Sunland Park area .

"The terrain near our border is a dangerous and inhospitable environment. Countless lives are lost out here," rescue patrol officials said in an online statement announcing the body recovery.

