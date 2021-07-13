Cancel
Comics

Home Release Preview: Case Closed The Darkest Nightmare

By The Bubbleblabber Team
bubbleblabber.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mysterious car accident leaves Detective Conan and his Junior Detective League pals with a new friend: a striking woman with different-colored eyes and retrograde amnesia. While the kids hope their fellowship will restore the woman’s memory, Conan and his older crime-busting colleagues have darker suspicions about her background — suspicions stoked when a coterie of international double agents start being assassinated. As the glittering Touto Aquarium’s Ferris wheel spins, a showdown with the Black Organization’s deadliest killers beckons – but with even Conan in over his head, can Japan Public Security’s Amuro and FBI ace Akai set aside their differences long enough to stand with Conan, and against the nightmare?

#The Nightmare#Junior Detective League#Touto Aquarium#The Black Organization#Japan Public Security#Fbi#The Darkest Nightmare
