Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Johnson’s aid cut victory may lead to future defeat if voters turn away

By Heather Stewart Political editor
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7TjZ_0avl583q00
UK aid label Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/PA

At first sight, Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson comprehensively bested the Conservative rebels on overseas aid on Tuesday, but the longer-term politics of the showdown may not be quite as straightforward.

By explicitly linking the planned aid cut to the threat of tax increases, while claiming they still hoped to honour the 0.7% target at some unspecified future date, Sunak and Johnson won over enough waverers to deliver a majority of 35.

The chancellor’s hand may have been strengthened in future tugs-of-war with Johnson about public spending too, and while a vocal band of Tory backbenchers care about the fate of the world’s poorest, it seemed there were enough who cared more about avoiding tax rises or spending cuts.

Related: The Guardian view on slashing foreign aid: Britain is abandoning the desperate | Editorial

The same may apply to other issues close to the hearts of rebel bands of MPs, and Sunak can be expected to reach for a similar argument with those, too.

Meanwhile, with polling suggesting a majority of voters support aid cuts in the wake of the pandemic, Johnson and his Downing Street team may also believe they have scored another victory in the culture war against wishy-washy liberals.

While the rebellion was unsuccessful, the campaign to secure a vote on the issue and win over allies has cemented the emergence of a new, organised and vocal band of One Nation Conservatives.

Related: How did the Treasury avoid a Commons defeat on aid cuts

Pushed to the sidelines of Johnson’s political project, they have become increasingly strident, and on this issue at least they had the support of Conservative grandees from outside the Commons, including the former prime ministers John Major and David Cameron and the former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson, who called the aid cut “a bloody disgrace”.

Their concern is partly about values, including internationalism, but also the reputation of their party, which they fear is being cumulatively trashed by Johnson’s government.

Some backbench Conservatives are beginning to fret that they are becoming once again what May herself – long before she was in No 10 – once called the “nasty party”.

They worry that Johnson’s happy-go-lucky approach to cronyism, bullying allegations, freebie holidays and ripping up manifesto pledges may eventually rebound on them, particularly in small-c conservative heartland seats.

Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats – a party that knows a bit about the consequences of breaking election pledges – said the Conservatives’ U-turn on aid, which was a clear manifesto promise, would cause voters to ditch the Conservatives “in droves”.

The former Tory MP David Gauke – one of those chucked out by Johnson during the Brexit rout of 2019 – said in the aftermath of the Chesham and Amersham byelection that there might be up to 40 Conservative-held seats where Tory voters do not much like what they see.

In these commuter-belt seats, he argued, “the Conservative vote is not Johnsonian, considers the government to be pretty populist, not focused on the interests of taxpayers, not sufficiently pro-business, and that vote is soft. And it’s vulnerable.”

Some Conservative MPs in areas like these report that ditching the aid pledge is beginning to come up in conversations with constituents, together with other questions about probity.

Downing Street may be calculating that there are fewer of these seats – and of these voters – than Johnson could gain as the Brexit realignment spurs his continued advance into what was once solidly Labour territory.

But ditching the aid pledge – much like Johnson’s early equivocation over the England team taking the knee – may turn out not to have been quite such clever politics as it may at first have appeared.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Ed Davey
Person
David Cameron
Person
Ruth Davidson
Person
David Gauke
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Aid#Politics#Uk#Treasury#Commons#Scottish#Conservatives#The Liberal Democrats#Chesham#Amersham#Johnsonian#Labour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Income TaxTelegraph

A Tory turn to tax hikes betrays the voters who turned blue in 2019

One of the standout images of the 2019 general election campaign was workers at Teesside welcoming the Prime Minister with a handmade “We Love Boris” sign. Millions of such voters went blue – many for the first time – in part because they were fed up with Labour’s unfunded manifesto pledges and thought they saw in Boris Johnson a man who rejected socialist profligacy and would stand up for the average worker.
HealthTelegraph

Falling case numbers may yet save the PM's bacon

Two years into his premiership, Boris Johnson finds himself - yet again - in a tight spot. The significant poll lead the Conservative Party has sustained over Labour ever since the vaccine rollout began in earnest at the start of the year is evaporating. YouGov and Survation both have the Tories dipping below the 40 per cent threshold, their lead down to four points in their latest surveys. Opinium has just recorded a ten-point drop in the Government’s net approval rating for its handling of the pandemic – a promise of trouble down the line.
PoliticsPosted by
The US Sun

Boris Johnson has got the job done… but at a cost

WHEN Boris Johnson stood on the steps of Downing Street as Prime Minister in July 2019, the skies were blue and the streets of Britain were paved with Brexit gold. All he needed to do was break the Parliamentary logjam and finally get us out of the EU. At long...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson has ‘let down’ country by breaking promise to fix social care, say MPs and charities

Boris Johnson has been accused of “letting down” the country by failing to fulfil a promise he made exactly two years ago to fix Britain’s broken social care system.One the second anniversary of his arrival at Downing Street, charities and opposition parties have vowed to make sure the prime minister does not forget his pledge.In his first speech after becoming prime minister on 24 July 2019, Mr Johnson told the nation: “We will fix the crisis in social care once and for all with a clear plan we have prepared.”No such plan has yet been published, and there was disappointment this...
Healthinews.co.uk

Boris Johnson’s ‘vaccine bounce’ fades as PM’s ratings turn negative two years after he entered Downing Street

Boris Johnson’s “vaccine bounce” appears to have faded as his approval ratings have slipped back into negative territory two years after he first took office. The Prime Minister has gone backwards with the public since entering No 10, with a third of voters saying their view of the Conservative leader is more negative now than it was when he came to power.
Economyamericanpeoplenews.com

Boris Johnson’s Trucker Troubles Turn Into a Business Nightmare

(Bloomberg) — When Helen Wang’s Abakus Foods is ready to ship its seaweed crisps — stocked in the likes of J Sainsbury Plc and Asda — she calls up a haulier. Normally, a truck comes the same day to collect them from her base in northeast London. But, in recent weeks, there has been a problem: a national shortage of lorry drivers means deliveries are facing days-long delays, and stock is piling up.
Public Healthleadertimes.com

In U-turn, UK’s Johnson to quarantine after COVID-19 contact

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will spend 10 days self-isolating after contact with a confirmed coronavirus case, his office said Sunday — reversing an earlier announcement that he would not have to quarantine after facing an uproar. Johnson’s 10 Downing St. office said the prime minister and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak were both alerted overnight by England’s […]
PoliticsTelegraph

Eight decades on from Churchill’s V for Victory, Boris Johnson’s freedom rhetoric rings hollow

By coincidence – or perhaps ironically – Monday marks the 80th anniversary of Winston Churchill's "V for Victory" speech, and the first time he raised two fingers in a V. It had first been suggested as a useful gesture of solidarity, freedom and defiance earlier that year by Victor de Laveleye, a Belgian politician, because V stood for victory in English, victoire in French and vrijheid in Dutch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy