The Mega Man X series is coming to Android, and you can pre-register right now
It would appear that the first beta test for Mega Man X DiVE took place in August 2019. This beta lasted for four days, but the game was eventually released in the Asia (specifically Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Cambodia) back in 2020. Well, the game must have found a good bit of success in Asia, as it's now available on the US Play Store for pre-registration, which means this action platformer is indeed coming West.www.androidpolice.com
