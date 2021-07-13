Cancel
This Alton Brown Tweet Has Good Eats Fans Confused

By Kate Hagan Gallup
mashed.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis latest tweet by Alton Brown has fans feeling confused, and honestly we are too. "#QQ will be back, live tonight on YouTube at 7pm. And don't forget starting at 10pm on @FoodNetwork the final new episodes of #GoodEatsTheReturn #EndOfAnEra," Brown wrote on Twitter. Fans are generally taking this to mean that "Good Eats: The Return" has been canceled and will be airing its final episode. For those unfamiliar, the hashtag "QQ" refers to Brown's YouTube show, Quarantine Quitchen, which the Food Network star hosts with his wife. "Final new episodes" and "#EndOfAnEra" seem like pretty clear statements.

