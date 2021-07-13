This Alton Brown Tweet Has Good Eats Fans Confused

While it may not be the flavor at top of mind during the steamy summer months, when the temperature cools and the leaves start changing color, many home cooks are all about pumpkin, whipping up everything from pumpkin scones to homemade pumpkin spice lattes. However, there's one dessert that will always reign supreme at the dinner table for holidays such as thanksgiving — pumpkin pie. It's always a crowd pleaser. And luckily, chef and television personality Alton Brown has a secret to creating an absolutely incredible pumpkin pie. You just need to be willing to put in a little bit of extra effort.