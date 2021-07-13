Cancel
Q&A: Sumayya Vally on Her Unconventional Vision for the Serpentine Pavilion

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South African designer builds a monument to London’s neighborhood gathering places. This year’s Serpentine Pavilion is looking beyond its leafy spot in Kensington Gardens, in one of London’s most exclusive neighborhoods, to present a wider view of the city. The 20th edition of the hotly anticipated annual architectural pop-up is under the wing of Johannesburg design practice Counterspace, directed by Sumayya Vally.

