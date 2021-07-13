You need to add physical to digital, not vice versa

Changes in shopping and payment habits take time to evolve, many taking years before achieving widespread adoption — that is, until COVID-19. Overnight retailers were forced to address matters of health and safety for their shoppers and adjust to new demands for contactless payments, online shopping, curbside pickup and delivery. Out of all of this, a new payment star was born — the mobile wallet. No longer a solution in search of a problem, a star underdelivering on a promise. Instead wallet adoption was jumpstarted as consumers are finding them to be a safer way to pay and merchants have quickly expanded their acceptance. As a result, wallets are experiencing a surge in usage, particularly among Gen Z and millennials, thereby, cementing their role in the future of POS.
