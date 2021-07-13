Cancel
Technology

You need to add physical to digital, not vice versa

thefinanser.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had a long drive last week and noticed five or six massive warehouses by the side of the motorway. It made me reflect on a new warehouse world. I’ve already lamented the loss of main street stores and likely end of malls but, equally, it’s interesting to consider this shift from main street to warehouse.

Career Development & Advice
Forbes

Making Content Is Not Enough: Why You Need A Digital Creator

Sarah Malcolm is the founder of Quiet Valor, an ad agency servicing companies within the tech, biotech and healthcare innovation space. Social media has made everyone their own media source. While anyone can be a publisher, this doesn't mean everyone is good at creating content. Scroll your feed and you'll see a definite range in quality and customization.
ElectronicsMac Observer

What Apple’s Digital Wallet Needs before it Can Replace Your Physical Wallet

The Apple Wallet is a great and convenient app, however it is unprepared for the very future that Apple is a principal agent in ushering in. There is no doubt that, as the technology continues to progress, and more private companies and public institutions embrace it—systems of payment, identification, registration or other civic engagement (e.g. voting)—the digital wallet will become more prominent for many, if not most of us. Apple’s Wallet is as convenient and accessible as our nearest device, which is more than many of us can say at any moment for our physical wallets. However, for a digital wallet, or any digital device, to successfully supplant its analog precursor, it can be no less functional than that physical device. Here’s what I think it needs to reach that goal.
TechnologyAmerican Banker

Mobile wallets find their home in the future of POS

Changes in shopping and payment habits take time to evolve, many taking years before achieving widespread adoption — that is, until COVID-19. Overnight retailers were forced to address matters of health and safety for their shoppers and adjust to new demands for contactless payments, online shopping, curbside pickup and delivery. Out of all of this, a new payment star was born — the mobile wallet. No longer a solution in search of a problem, a star underdelivering on a promise. Instead wallet adoption was jumpstarted as consumers are finding them to be a safer way to pay and merchants have quickly expanded their acceptance. As a result, wallets are experiencing a surge in usage, particularly among Gen Z and millennials, thereby, cementing their role in the future of POS.
Economy
pymnts

Deep Dive: Examining The Credit Union Innovation Investment Opportunity

The timing is right for credit unions (CUs) to innovate to attract and retain new members. The number of CUs may be declining, but membership is growing. Research shows that just 5,001 CUs were in operation at the start of 2021, representing a nearly 2 percent year- over-year dip. Federally insured CUs added 4.2 million members during that same period, as consumers sought escape from high fees and low savings rates.
Economythepaypers.com

Liquid Group to offer B2B real-time payments in Singapore

Singapore-based cross-border digital payments provider Liquid Group has launched B2B and B2C payment solutions through its Corporate Payment Portal. The aim of the service is to ensure real-time collection and payment of invoices and payroll payouts for businesses in Singapore. Leveraging on its direct connection to FAST and PayNow, Liquid...
MySanAntonio

Why You Need a Digital Mentor to Achieve Your Goals

If you want to achieve your career goals in life, having a mentor is very important. Let's say you want to go from point A to point B in your city. There are three ways you can get there. The first way is to figure out the way yourself through...
Technologythefinanser.com

From Zoom to a Room

After a year and a half, I presented my first keynote with a physical audience yesterday. It’s a whole week, in London, talking about FinTech. That’s a surprise, huh?. The interesting thing is that, after people have been locked up for a year, there was a buzz. It was not like the old days of conferences. It was a buzz like hey, I am outside meeting humans!
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

When worlds collide, the merging of digital and physical in games

Thomas Fellger is the founding partner and CEO of Icon Group, who oversees two entities: Icon Impact, an international innovation agency, and Icon Ventures, a $30 million venture capital fund all about putting capital into traditional companies to reinvent their business models for the future. Additionally, Fellger acts as the...
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

Creditinfo launches scorecard solution for SMEs

Creditinfo, a credit information and decision analytics provider, has launched a scorecard solution tailored for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). According to Fintech Finance & News, through its approach to data and algorithms, this scorecard will help financial institutions improve their credit assessment and facilitate financing to the SME market.
Markets
pymnts

DeFi Player Paystand Raises $50M To Digitize B2B Payments

Paystand, a payments company for businesses that works to reduce transaction costs by relying on blockchain technology, has raised $50 million in a Series C funding round, according to a press release. The funding nearly doubles Paystand’s capital raised, the release stated. The round was led by NewView Capital. NewView’s...
Kids
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...
Marketsaithority.com

Juniper Research: Over Half of Global Population to Use Digital Banking in 2026; Driven by Banking Digital Transformation

A new Juniper Research study has found that 53% of the world’s population will access digital banking services in 2026; reaching over 4.2 billion digital banking users, from 2.5 billion in 2021. The research identified increased digital transformation efforts as enabling banks to function effectively during the pandemic; justifying the benefits of digital banking and fostering further user growth.
Sciencearxiv.org

Each closure operator induces a topology and vice-versa ("version for children")

One of the main prerequisites for understanding sheaves on elementary toposes is the proof that a (Lawvere-Tierney) topology on a topos induces a closure operator on it, and vice-versa. That standard theorem is usually presented in a relatively brief way, with most details being left to the reader and with no hints on how to visualize some of the hardest axioms and proofs.
Engineering
pymnts

Biometrics Builds The Bridge Between The Physical, Digital World

“The link between the digital world and the physical world is going to be forged through biometrics.”. That’s the assessment of IDEMIA Digital ID Partnership and Innovation Director Gregory Kuhlmey, who said biometrics will serve as the foundation to digital identities and thus to digital wallets as they are the most secure method of authenticating a person’s identity.
Personal Financethefinanser.com

Old banks need an urgent reboot

I see more and more stories about banks messing up customer accounts, system outages, data mismanagement, issues with technology and more. This is the one thing a bank cannot mess up. Airlines may mess up a booking; Amazon may mess up a delivery; BT or AT&T may mess up a...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Cross-Border Payments Fintech Thunes Acquires Limonitek, a European Payment Service Platform

Cross-border payments Fintech Thunes revealed earlier this week that it acquired Limonetik, a European Payment Methods Platform. The latest acquisition by Thunes should complement the Fintech firm’s existing cross-border payments solutions by enabling companies or businesses to get paid in 70 different countries, using more than 285 local payment methods, including mobile wallets, payment by instalments (BNPL), QR code payments, and various other options. The solution will be called Thunes Collections.

