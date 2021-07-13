Creamy Tortellini Pasta Salad Recipe

A broccoli pasta salad that is more broccoli than pasta. Like, four times as much broccoli as pasta. Instead of an overstuffed ingredient list, this seemingly absurd ratio is the secret to a pasta salad excellent enough to bring to a picnic and have someone ask you for the recipe. Broccoli stalks, which are all too often thrown out, get shaved into curls and ribbons, then salted and rested until they wilt, like the world’s quickest pickle. The florets show off two ways: Some are blanched to become bright green and buttery tender. The rest are roasted until their frilly tops become crispier than kale chips. You will have leftover chive oil. This is a good thing. Oniony, savory, and emerald to the point of neon, it’s wonderful on salads, grain bowls, you name it. And while many chive-slash-herb oil recipes direct you to discard the strained-out matter, we’ll toss it into the pasta salad because it’s full of flavor, and isn’t that what we came for? The pasta should be cooked a couple minutes past al dente, so that when it cools down, it’s just right (a process called retrogradation, which I learned about from this Genius recipe). The shape is flexible. If bow ties aren’t your thing (or aren’t what you have in your cabinet right now), swap in something similarly short: penne, fusilli, rigatoni, whatever. Same with the Pepper Jack. While I love the warm heat from the chiles, Monterey Jack could be seamlessly swapped in. Or go rogue with cheddar or mozzarella or provolone. —Emma Laperruque.