NCT’s Mark Lee Has the Best Crocs in Town

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. NCT's Mark Lee has already made a name for himself as a dexterous rapper and lyricist – and now he can add fashion icon to his long list of talents. The 21-year-old idol known for "always spitting straight facts" is here to tell us, once and for all, that Crocs are indeed cool. Love 'em or loathe 'em, the kitschy clogs that are, well, clogging up our timelines are here to stay and they now have Mark's stamp of approval to prove it.